13:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16 Cheshvan 1, 5777 , 02/11/16 Will CNN investigate Brazile leaks to Clinton team? Read more



After Wikileaks reveals that CNN commentator Donna Brazile transferred debate questions to Clinton,calls for independent CNN investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs