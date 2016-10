08:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16 Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16 Haaretz writer accused of sexually assaulting US journalist Read more



Haaretz's Ari Shavit downplays accusation, calling incident a 'misunderstood courtship'. ► ◄ Last Briefs