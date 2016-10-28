Anti-Semitic British lawmaker suspended

British lawmaker Jenny Tonge has been suspended from her Liberal Democrat party over her latest anti-Israel rhetoric, JTA reported on Thursday.

The party suspended Tonge, who serves in the upper house of the Parliament, after she hosted an event earlier this week at the House of Lords that featured critical observations about the Balfour Declaration of 1917, in which the United Kingdom committed to viewing favorably the establishment of a Jewish national home in what would later become the British Mandate on Palestine.