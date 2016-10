04:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16 Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16 Netanyahu holds secret meeting on Hazan Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a secret meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing saga surrounding Likud MK Oren Hazan, Channel 2 News reported. The meeting came after a court determined that there was evidence to believe that Hazan consumed hard drugs in Bulgaria before he was elected to the Knesset. Read more



