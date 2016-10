02:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16 Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16 16 infiltrators arrested in Eilat The Population and Immigration Authority on Thursday evening arrested 16 illegal infiltrators in Eilat. The Authority reported that some of the infiltrators were staying in the Holot facility but had left and did not return, in violation of the rules. Upon their detainment some of the infiltrators presented forged visas through which they were employed in workplaces in the city. All the detainees will be transferred to the Mishmoret facility.



