  Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16

Rocks thrown at Israeli vehicle in the Binyamin region

Rocks were thrown on Thursday night at an Israeli vehicle that was travelling between the communities of Kochav Hashachar and Rimonim in the Binyamin region.

There were no injuries but the vehicle was damaged.



