IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
01:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16

Russia denies bombing Syrian school

Russia on Thursday denied any involvement in bloody air strikes on a Syrian school which took place earlier this week.

Air strikes that hit a school in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday killed 22 children and six teachers.



Last Briefs