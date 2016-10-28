Russia on Thursday denied any involvement in bloody air strikes on a Syrian school which took place earlier this week.
Air strikes that hit a school in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday killed 22 children and six teachers.
Tishrei 26, 5777 , 28/10/16
Russia denies bombing Syrian school
