Yesha Council: A right-wing government cannot approve Palestinian construction

The Yesha Council on Thursday evening criticized the decision of the Cabinet to approve new Palestinian construction in area C.

"A right-wing government cannot make such an outrageous decision. It is unacceptable that the government is preparing to demolish homes in Amona and Ofra and at the same time it builds Palestinian neighborhoods and buildings in areas under Israeli control," they said in a statement.

''As we have said in the past, the settlement enterprise gets the stick and the demolitions, while the Arabs receive the carrot and the construction. We call on the Knesset members and on the government ministers to act to abolish this serious decision and allow construction throughout Judea and Samaria," added the Yesha Council.