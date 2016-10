20:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Spain's Jewish 'ghost towns' seek a boost from living Jews Read more



Historically Jewish towns in Spain look to Jewish tourism to revitalize their economies. But support for BDS may hamper those efforts.