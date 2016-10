17:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 'Arabs are getting all the carrots - and Jews the stick!' Read more



Agriculture Minster Uri Ariel blasts cabinet decision to approve Arab construction in Area C, says Jews and Arabs getting the 'stick.'