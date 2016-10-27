Deductions for donations to Amnesty limited to one year

The Knesset Finance Committee voted on Thursday to include Amnesty International among organizations whose donors qualify for tax deductions under the Israeli tax code.

Recognition of Amnesty was limited to a year, in the wake of its recent statements against Israel's presence beyond the 1949 Armistice Line. At the same time Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) announced he will submit language limiting such recognition to non-profit organizations that work for the benefit of Israelis and don't act against the state.