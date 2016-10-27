14:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 No bathing at Beit Yanai Beach due to pollution The Health and Interior Ministries announced, Thursday afternoon, that nobody should go into the water until further notice at the Beit Yanai Beach in the Sharon area, north of Tel Aviv. A black spot appeared opposite a life guard station.



