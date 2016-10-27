Diplomatic-Security Cabinet okayed Arab Area-C building

Diplomatic-Security Cabinet approved, on October 5th, a series of master plans and permits for Palestinian Authority construction in Area C of Judea and Samaria - under Israeli control - according to a Thursday report by Haaretz.

The approval was under Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's "carrot and stick" approach as an incentive for coexistence. Voting in favor with Libermand were Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and ministers Aryeh Deri, Yuval Steinitz, Yoav Galant and Moshe Kahlon. Voting against were ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.