14:15
  Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16

Northbound Route 6 still blocked at Kiryat Gat

Northbound Highway 6 was still closed to traffic at the Kiryat Gat Interchange, Thursday afternoon, following a collision between two trucks.

Motorists were told to use Routes 35 and 40 instead.



