Northbound Highway 6 was still closed to traffic at the Kiryat Gat Interchange, Thursday afternoon, following a collision between two trucks.
Motorists were told to use Routes 35 and 40 instead.
|
14:15
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16
Northbound Route 6 still blocked at Kiryat Gat
