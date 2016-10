14:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Year in jail for abandoning baby to die in bathtub The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court sentenced a Tel Aviv caregiver to a year in jail on Thursday for the negligent death of an 11-month-old boy who drowned when she left him alone in a bathtub in 2014, when she was taking care of him and his twin brother. The caregiver was also ordered to pay the boy's family 80,000 shekels. Read more



