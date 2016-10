An observance marking 30 days since the passing of former Israeli leader Shim'on Peres is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 am in the national-figures section of the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin will address the ceremony, which will include the unveiling of Peres' tombstone. The observance will be open to the public. Earlier announcements indicated the observance would be limited to family, friends and a number of officials.