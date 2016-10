11:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Hazan: Bennett is last person to be lecturing about morals Read more



MK Oren Hazan responded angrily to Naftali Bennett's call to disassociate from him, saying that Bennett should not lecture others on morals. ► ◄ Last Briefs