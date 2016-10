11:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 More compensation for disabled Holocaust survivors The Knesset Finance Committee approved, Thursday morning, raising special benefits paid to disabled Holocaust survivors to NIS 2,248 ($585) a month. The move affects about 33,000 survivors, whose benefits will be updated in accordance with the public and local community-sector wage index.



► ◄ Last Briefs