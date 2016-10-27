Forgery indictments against Boaz Harpaz

Tel Aviv District prosecutors submitted indictments to the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court, Thursday morning, charging retired army officer Boaz Harpaz with aggravated counts of receiving something by fraud and forgery to receive something by fraud. He was also charged with use of a forged document and obstruction of justice.

The charges relate to a series of intrigues about six years ago between Ehud Barak, who was defense minister and Gabi Ashkenazi, who was Israel Defense Forces chief of staff. Forged documents were part of a smear campaign against one of the candidates to succeed Ashkenazi when his term came to an end.