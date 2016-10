10:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Bennett: We should disassociate from MK Hazan Read more



Naftali Bennett discussed Oren Hazan's behavior Thursday and said that Knesset members should disassociate from the Likud lawmaker. Earlier this week, a court rejected most of a libel suit by Hazan against a television report alleging unwholesome behavior by Hazan before he entered the Knesset.