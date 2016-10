President Reuven Rivlin is continuing the tradition of the olive harvest in the garden of the Presidential Residence, Thursday morning.

Rivlin is joined this year by a team from Meshek Achiya in the Binyamin region, and students from the "ALMA" pre- military leadership academy for young women from the peripheries, located in the Negev city of Ofakim. The olives harvested will be used to make "President" (Hanasi) olive oil.