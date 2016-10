10:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Northbound Route 6 closed at Kiryat Gat Interchange Northbound Highway 6 was closed at the Kiryat Gat Interchange, Thursday morning, following a collision between two trucks. Motorists were directed to alternate routes.



