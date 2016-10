Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to raise the matter of dismantling Israel's new public-broadcasting organization, Sunday, at a meeting of Knesset-faction leaders.

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party told Israel Defense Forces Radio, Thursday, that he opposes a bill by Coalition Chairman David Bitan to dismantle the organization, which hopes to start broadcasting in 2017. Bennett said the bill would cost Israel a billion shekels.