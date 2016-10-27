Southern Gaza fishing zone to expand 50% next week

The coordinator of government activities in the territories, in cooperation with the commanders of the Navy and the Israel Defense Forces Southern Command, has approved expansion of the fishing zone off the coast of southern Gaza from six to nine nautical miles for the fishing season which begins next week.

The expansion will be in effect for two months to help increase the volume of the fishing industry, which is estimated at about second in importance in the Hamas-ruled area, and serves as both a food source and an economic engine.