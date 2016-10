07:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Bennett: Solution to teacher salary problem in a month Education Minister Naftali Bennett pledged, Wednesday evening, to solve a complaint by public school teachers about their salaries. Bennett wrote on his Facebook page, "A picture that is not simple arose during our marathon session on payment of teachers: more than 30 years of non-payment of salaries on time, surprise deductions, unclear payslips [and] awkwardness. It's a very complex business. Within a month we will bring about a solution to this chronic problem."



