Obama and Erdogan discuss fight against ISIS

U.S. President Barack Obama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday night discussed the next steps in the campaign against Islamic State (ISIS) during a telephone call on Wednesday, the White House said.

Obama "welcomed continued dialogue between Turkey and Iraq to determine the appropriate level and form of Turkey's participation in the Counter-ISIL Coalition's efforts in Iraq, and both leaders affirmed their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq," the White House said in a statement, using an alternative acronym for ISIS.



