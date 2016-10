Major General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), on Wednesday warned Palestinian Arabs residing in Gaza to stop assisting Hamas in building new terror tunnels leading into Israel.

In a post on Facebook, which was written in Arabic and translated by the NRG Hebrew-language news website, Mordechai told Gazans that the recent deaths in collapses of tunnels were not only caused by “work accidents”.