04:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16 Poll: Clinton has 10-point lead over Trump Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has built a lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump approaching 10 percentage points, a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released on Wednesday finds. According to the poll, Clinton now leads Trump among likely voters by 47%-38% in a four-way race. Read more



