IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
01:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16

Man suffers light injuries in shooting in Shfar'am

A 45-year-old man was shot in Shfar'am on Wednesday night and suffered injuries to his lower body.

He was taken to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he was listed in light condition. Police are investigating the incident.



Last Briefs