A 45-year-old man was shot in Shfar'am on Wednesday night and suffered injuries to his lower body.
He was taken to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he was listed in light condition. Police are investigating the incident.
News BriefsTishrei 25, 5777 , 27/10/16
Man suffers light injuries in shooting in Shfar'am
