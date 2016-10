The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday condemned the UNESCO World Heritage Committee over its passing of yet another resolution seeking to erase the Jewish connection to Jerusalem and the holy sites.

The resolution, entitled “Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls,” also included a long litany of biased accusations against Israel. The resolution was voted on and approved by secret ballot, with 10 voting in favor, eight opposed, two abstentions and one delegate, from Jamaica, absent.