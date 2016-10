The Haifa Magistrate's Court on Wednesday night accepted the request of the Carmel Olefins company and issued an injunction freezing the closure of its plant until Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Carmel Olefins manufactures petrochemical products that are used as raw materials for the plastics industry

Until that time, representatives of the company and the Haifa Municipality, where the plant is located, are to meet for a discussion.