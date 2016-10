13:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 Trump advisor: Anti-Semitism? Look at the left, not the right Read more



David Friedman says ADL has 'lost all credibility' and that Hillary Clinton is, indeed, 'nasty'. 'People that work for her really hate her'. ► ◄ Last Briefs