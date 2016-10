10:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 Understanding the worldwide influence of the US economy Read more



How will the next White House’s plans shape the world? ILTV speaks with Gilad Alper, from the Israeli Minister of Finance. ► ◄ Last Briefs