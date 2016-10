10:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 'We will put an end to the silent murder of Israelis' Read more



Likud MK warns massive air pollution from illegal charcoal production in the Palestinian Authority is poisoning thousands of Israelis daily. ► ◄ Last Briefs