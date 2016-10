09:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16 New testimony in Azariya case could subvert prosecution Read more



The security coordinator of Hevron will take the stand today, and is expected to confirm or deny previous statements made under oath. ► ◄ Last Briefs