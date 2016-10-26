Father of slain Israeli: The IDF abandoned my son

The father of Nimer Abu Amar, the 15-year-old youth from the Negev Bedouin town of Lakiya who was killed by stray fire from the Egyptian side of Israel's southern border Tuesday afternoon, accused the Defense Ministry and the IDF of abandoning the workers the Defense Ministry sent to maintain the southern border fence.

He said that when his son had crossed the border fence as part of his maintenance work and was shot the IDF was nowhere to be seen, and that when the soldiers returned after hearing the gunshot they did not respond.