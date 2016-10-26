UNESCO head receives petition signed by thousands

Israel’s Ambassador to UNESCO, Carmel Shama Hacohen, along with Shahar Azani, StandWithUs’ Northeast Executive Director and Yifa Segal, Director of the International Legal Forum (ILF) on Tuesday officially submitted a petition to UNESCO’s Director General, Irina Bokova.

The petition, which carries the signatures of over 76,000 concerned people that is representative of the opinions of millions of Jews, Christians and others, calls upon UNESCO to recognize the “irrefutably deep historic, cultural and religious connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel.”