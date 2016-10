Iran has sentenced two Iranian-Americans to 10 years in prison – an apparent outgrowth of the recent payment by the U.S. to Iran of $1.7 billion on the day Iran released several American hostages.

The two imprisoned Americans are Baquer Namazi, aged 80, and his son Siamak. The Clarion Project reports that the two were imprisoned on "spurious" charges of espionage; the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) called them "trumped-up."