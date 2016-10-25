'Cancel pensions to those injured in dangerous travel'

Terror victim aid group Almagor turned to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, requesting that it advance legislation preventing pensions to terror victims who traveled to countries to which official bodies warned against traveling due to terror threats.

The request comes amidst reports that thousands of Israelis traveled to Sinai over the Sukkot holiday.

"It is inconceivable that citizens would test security instructions and their lives, and the State [should provide a preemptive warning so as to] minimize those traveling to dangerous places, and thus save lives," Almagor stated.