22:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Update: Man stabbed in Tirat Carmel dies The man stabbed in Tirat Carmel near Haifa this evening was confirmed dead. The man's identity is still unknown, and police have opened an investigation.



