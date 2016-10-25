MK Mualem blesses police Temple Mount recommendation

Jewish Home MK Shuli Mualem Refaeli praised the police recommendation to enable MKs to visit the Temple Mount once again.

"I bless the fact that police understand that MKs ascending the Temple Mount is not the reason for violence and terrorism," she said.

"Arab incitement goes on [whether or not MKs ascend], and it is pointless to prevent MKs from ascending. I expect that police take an extra step and remove restrictions on religious freedom of expression for Jews, allowing them to pray at the holy site. I expect the PM to receive the recommendation of police as a trusted source and to remove the restriction on MKs."