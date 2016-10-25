Three arrested for organ trafficking

Police arrested today, after three months of undercover investigation, three suspects for serious crimes in organ trafficking.

According to suspicions, the three cooperated to establish an organ trafficking network, including a clear division of labor for locating and drafting organ sellers and buyers. The three illegally collected hundreds of thousands of shekels.

According to suspicions, two out of the three worked to locate and convince potential sellers with a low socioeconomic background - ie. those in need of money - to sell kidneys and, on the other hand, to locate potential buyers in need of a kidney who could afford the price of the kidney and a transplant. The third suspect - a doctor - aided in advancing the scheme.

Within the framework of the investigation, evidence was obtained against the three concerning everything from the aforementioned matching process at all of its stages (ie. from locating matches up until the transplant) to details concerning payment collection, etc.

The three were arrested after their houses were searched and evidence was found. The three will be brought tomorrow to court and, if needed, police will request an extension of their arrests.