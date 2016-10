21:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Defying ban, more haredim are ascending Temple Mount Read more



More haredim ascended the Temple Mount over Succot than ever before, despite many haredi rabbis prohibiting Jews from going up. ► ◄ Last Briefs