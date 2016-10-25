A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in Tirat Carmel near Haifa. The circumstances of the incident are, as of yet, unknown.
Medics treated the man, who suffered wounds to his upper body, as they evacuated him to Rambam Medical Center.
News BriefsTishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16
Man critically wounded in Tirat Carmel near Haifa
