21:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Suspect in Yafo stabbing arrested The suspected stabber of a 37-year-old woman in Yafo earlier has been arrested. The suspect is the woman's brother. Police said that the intent was apparently criminal, and an investigation has been opened into the circumstances that led to the incident.



