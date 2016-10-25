MK Glick: Police recommendation for Temple Mount needed

Likud MK Yehuda Glick reacted this evening, Tuesday, to a report that police are recommending to allow MKs to visit the Temple Mount once again.

"The recommendation is needed after a year of a record number of Jews ascending the Temple Mount and a record quiet on the Temple Mount," Glick said, and added: "I call on the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Knesset to adopt the recommendation."

Even so, Glick called on MKs ascending the Temple Mount "to be careful to obey the instructions of police, to behave responsibly, and, in so doing, to contribute to turning the site into a world center of peace, and not to exploit ascending the Temple Mount to advance an agenda or, G-d forbid, to provoke and incite."