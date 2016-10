20:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Report: Police call to allow MKs to visit Temple Mount After a year during which MKs were forbidden from ascending the Temple Mount, police recommended that MKs again be allowed to do so, Channel 2 reported.



