  Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16

Petah Tikvah: Taxi driver wounded in attempted robbery

A taxi driver in Petah Tikvah was lightly wounded a short while ago during an attempted robbery.

The taxi driver was treated at the scene. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.



