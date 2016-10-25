A taxi driver in Petah Tikvah was lightly wounded a short while ago during an attempted robbery.
The taxi driver was treated at the scene. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.
Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16
Petah Tikvah: Taxi driver wounded in attempted robbery
