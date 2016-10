19:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 4 year old boy seriously injured after fall taking down Sukka Read more



A four year old boy was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem after falling from a second story window while helping to dismantle a Sukka. ► ◄ Last Briefs