18:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Arab pretending to be doctor assaults patient



Five years after an Arab pretending to be a doctor raped a female patient, another Arab in a white coat sexually assaults woman in hospital.